Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma to Play 2027 ODI World Cup? Suresh Raina Gives Verdict Amid Retirement Rumours

2027 ODI World Cup: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are arguably the best batters of the generation and hence there was a lot of debate around the time they announced their Test retirements just ahead of the England tour. While their retirements happened under suspicious circumstances - it was understood that both are eyeing the 2027 ODI World Cup.

But then, a few experts reckoned they will not be able to remain fit till then without playing competitive cricket regularly. While the fraternity stands divided on this, former India cricketer Suresh Raina has given his two cents on this. Raina feels Rohit and Kohli are important because India does not have dependable players at the top of the order who are good at chasing.

‘Crucial for the seniors to stay’

“India don’t have dependable players at No. 1 and No. 3 (in ODIs) at the moment, especially when chasing. Rohit and Virat’s experience is very important. It’s crucial for the seniors to stay involved with the juniors,” Raina said while speaking to Telecom Asia Sport.

"They have won the Champions Trophy, they have won the World Cups. Virat won the last IPL also. For the astute leadership they have shown, they need to be part of the dressing room,” he said.

RoKo: Best of The Generation

Rohit and Kohli are easily the best white-ball cricketers of the generation.