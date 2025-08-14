Will Chris Woakes Participate In Ashes? England Pacer Offers Crucial Shoulder Injury Update

After the completion of an exciting India vs England series, all the focus will now shift to the upcoming Ashes series. England will travel to Australia to take part in a five-match Test series.

Chris Woakes Offers Shoulder Injury Update

Chris Woakes' participation in the Ashes has been a major doubt. The English fast bowler sustained a dislocated shoulder on the first day of the Oval Test and was ruled out of the remaining part of the match. He braved his injury and did come out to bat in the 4th innings but that didn't help the cause as England lost the match by a mere six runs.

The 36 year old appeared without a sling during a The Hundred game and later revealed that he is feeling positive about coming out of the injury. He told Sky Sports, “Certainly good news for me. That's the best way to look at it.

“Obviously out of the sling and feel like I can move it a lot better now which is good two weeks down the line.

“I suppose once you get a little bit more movement into it, feels little bit more normal. But still a lot of work to do.

“Going to try and (stay) focused on the rehab and get it as strong as possible. Ideally not for surgery for now but we'll see how that goes and hopefully we can get it nice and strong again.”

Chris Woakes Hutrt His Left Shoulder At Oval

Woakes injured his left shoulder while trying to save a four run and appeared to land on his shoulder. He was in scathing pain and later had to be attended by the medical staff before being carried to the dressing room. Woakes remained the only England fast bowler to have played all the five Test match but hedidnt come to bowl in the second innings.

Woakes was also replaced by Matt Henry in the Welsh Fire squad and the fast bowler also opened up on opting for a rehabilation rather than going for the surgery as it stands.