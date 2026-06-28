Not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav Make Debut For Team India Against Ireland In 2nd T20I
Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav made their debuts for Team India in the second T20I against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.
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India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Many cricket fans in India had expected 15‑year‑old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make his debut for the national team, but that was not the case. The youngster will have to wait longer for his chance to don the Blue jersey.
Instead, Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav earned their maiden caps for Team India in the second T20I against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Sunday, June 28.
Ireland Playing XI: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (Wk/C), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard.
India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.
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