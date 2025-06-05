Not Virat Kohli or RCB; IPL 2025 Would be Remembered For Stampede at Chinnaswamy

Chinnaswamy Stampede: Despite the big hits, the records, the unbelievable feats, the monstrous sixes; IPL 2025 will be remembered not for the good quality of cricket but the stampede that took place just outside the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Wednesday. While that is unfortunate, what is more unfortunate is the fact that we as a country have once again proved that human lives lost does not matter at all. As per reports 11 lives were lost and more than 50 were injured.

Do Politicians Care?

Also, one should not be surprised that the political blamegame has started - so that brings me to my question - was the stampede orchestrated for political benefits? One can also be rest assured that the lives that were lost would be forgotten in a jiffy. What was the reason to hold the felicitation ceremony on such a hurry? And as unfortunate as it may sound, in-between all this political mudslinging, the lives lost would be forgotten.

And for our political class, a caveat is necessary here. Very honestly, except a rare few, the harsh reality is that - out politicos care two hoots about grassroot sport. And it is not out of the ordinary that they - either don’t have the time, or they don’t think it is important enough. All they care for is the glamour and that was evident on Wednesday evening. It was all about being there at an RCB ceremony and get clicked with Virat Kohli - nothing more, nothing less. That’s the reality, and it’s not going to change any time soon, be rest assured of that.

Does RCB Have a Heart?

Despite knowing what is happening outside, how could the franchise allow the event to continue on and then strategically shorten it. 'Shorten it' is utter nonsense as all they did was cancel the press conference. The victory lap and all else happened in a curtailed ceremony. And all this was happening inside the stadium when sirens were blaring outside the stadium, how and why was this allowed?