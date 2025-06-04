RCB Star Virat Kohli Left 'Gutted' After Tragic Bengaluru Stampede, Issues A Seven-Worded Response On Social Media

Team India superstar and RCB batter Virat Kohli has expressed his thoughts on the tragic Bengaluru Stampede, which took place outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Several innocent lives were tragically lost while many others were injured as they celebrated the Royal challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title win. But the situation took a devastating turn, leading to chaotic events.

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On The Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy

In the aftermath of the tragic incident which scarred the RCB fans' celebrations, Virat Kohli broke his silence on the situation with a seven-worded response. On social media, the superstar India cricketer re-shared the official statement from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On the caption, Kohli expressed that he was in loss of words and was gutted with what transpired outside the stadium.

“At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted,” Virat Kohli posted on social media platform Instagram.

KSCA Announce Ex-Gratia To Affected Families

The Karnataka State Cricket Association have expressed their condolences to the families who have lost their lives in the tragic incident and announced an INR 5 Lakh ex-gratia for the affected ones. The state cricket board also clarified that the gesture was never meant to diminish the value of human life.

“RCB - KSCA announces 5 lakhs to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We hope this gesture can offer some support and solace in their time of grief.

"We want to emphasize that this compensation is not intended to determine or replace the value of human life, but rather to serve as a gesture of support and solidarity during such challenging times. Thank you for your understanding and support,” the statement from the KSCA read.