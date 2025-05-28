Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma! Abhishek Sharma Names Gujarat Titans Star As 'One Of The Best Players India Produced In 3 Formats'

After Sunrisers Hyderabad star Abhishek Sharma named the 'one of the best players India produced in 3 formats' and it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their voyage in the IPL 2025 in the sixth position on the standings with a net run rate of -0.241.

In the ongoing season, Abhishek Sharma scored 439 runs from 14 matches and 13 innings at a strike rate of 193.39, at an average of 33.76.

Abhishek Sharma Drops Major Praise On Gujarat Titans Star

While speaking on Star Sports, Abhishek Sharma recalled when he and Shubman Gill started their career with the red ball. He added that becoming India's Test captain is a big achievement for Gill.

“I think if I see his career you know if I remember the old days when we were just started playing for the U-14 and U-16 Punjab team. As youngsters, we all started with the red ball, from that time to now, it is a big achievement to become India’s Test captain and I feel very proud of him,” said Abhishek in a video released by Star Sports.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad youngster dropped major praise on Shubman Gill, saying that the Gujarat Titans captain is one of the best players India has produced in all three formats.

“Humne junior cricket saath dekha tha (We’ve watched and played junior cricket together.) He is one of the best players India has produced in all three formats, and wo acha isko nibhayega bhi (he will play his role to perfection). I believe he will do really well for Team India and as a captain as well,” he added.

Shubman Gill's Stats In Test Cricket

Earlier in the week, Shubman Gill was named the captain of the Indian Test Cricket Team, after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to the long format. Shubman Gill played 117 IPL matches and 114 innings, scoring 3865 runs at a strike rate of 138.77, and has an average of 39.84.