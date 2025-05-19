'Nothing Above National Interest': Indian Fans Back BCCI's Call to Boycott Asia Cup to Teach Pakistan a Lesson

Asia Cup 2025: In the wake of the tensions between India-Pakistan, the BCCI has decided to pull out of ACC as a Pakistani minister heads it. Mohsin Naqvi, who is the chairman of the PCB, is the ACC top boss and in a bid to isolate the PCB from the cricketing world, the BCCI has reportedly decided to take this call. It is well-known that sans India, the biggest match of the tournament — India vs Pakistan — won’t happen.

That’s a major blow for broadcasters and sponsors who bank on that high-stakes fixture. One can safely say that India has hurt Pakistan where it hurts most. Fans in India are happy with the call taken by the BCCI as they reckon ‘nothing can come above the nation’.

‘Nothing Above The Nation’

BCCI Tells ACC About India's Withdrawal From Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

As per the BCCI source, the Indian cricket administrative body has already communicated to ACC about Team India's withdrawal from the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

“The Indian team can’t play in a tournament that is organised by the ACC, whose chief is a Pakistani minister. That’s the sentiment of the nation. We have verbally communicated to ACC about our withdrawal from the upcoming Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, and our future participation in their events too is on hold. We are in constant touch with the Indian government,” a BCCI source said as quoted by the Indian Express.