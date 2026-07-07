Nottingham Weather Update, India vs England 3rd T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Trent Bridge? Check Forecast

India vs England 3rd T20I: There is no doubt, India would be desperate to register a win and end the losing streak in the UK. England on the other hand, would be brimming with confidence after beating the world champions and taking a 1-0 lead in the series at Manchester. With the third game set to be played at Trent Bridge, India will settle for nothing less than a win. The hosts have already revealed their XI. They have not made any change as they are backing the XI that won the game at Manchester. It would be interesting to see the XI India field.