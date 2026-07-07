Nottingham Weather Update, India vs England 3rd T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Trent Bridge? Check Forecast
Nottingham Weather Update: Eyes would be on the skies when England host India in the third match of the series at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India vs England 3rd T20I: There is no doubt, India would be desperate to register a win and end the losing streak in the UK. England on the other hand, would be brimming with confidence after beating the world champions and taking a 1-0 lead in the series at Manchester. With the third game set to be played at Trent Bridge, India will settle for nothing less than a win. The hosts have already revealed their XI. They have not made any change as they are backing the XI that won the game at Manchester. It would be interesting to see the XI India field.
Nottingham Weather
Cricket fans can breathe easy. After washouts earlier in the series, Nottingham is looking at warm, dry evening weather on Tuesday. The heatwave means rain is basically off the table. There is less than a 10 per cent chance of precipitation forecast, a full 40-over contest is very much expected. So yes, a full game is absolutely on the cards.
Hourly forecast (local time):
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5:00 PM (IST: 9:30 PM): 23°C (5% chance of rain)
6:00 PM (IST: 10:30 PM): 22°C (5% chance of rain)
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7:00 PM (IST: 11:30 PM): 21°C (8% chance of rain)
8:00 PM (IST: 12:30 AM): 20°C (8% chance of rain)
9:00 PM (IST: 1:30 AM): 19°C (10% chance of rain)
10:00 PM (IST: 2:30 AM): 18°C (10% chance of rain)
Ind vs Eng Probable XIs
Eng Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
Ind Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy