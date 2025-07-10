Novak Djokovic Breaks Roger Federer's Record With His Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Final Win Over Flavio Cobolli

Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic did not disappoint on Wednesday as he beat Italy's Flavio Cobolli 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. The legendary Djokovic did not get off to a good start as he dropped the first set. But then, he bounced back in style to beat Cobolli easily. With the win, Djokovic has now made it to the semi-final at SW19 for the 14th time. It happens to be a feat in itself as Djokovic went past his long-time rival Roger Federer.

The former Swiss legend had made it to 13 Wimbledon semis and held the record. This is massive from Djokovic, who is now one step away from the title clash. During the game, Djokovic also encountered a nasty fall of which he spoke after the game.

"I did not fall so far this year. It is surprising because of the way I move on grass - very aggressive - you expect to fall and to have these situations," he said.

‘That happens on the grass’

"In terms of the fall, it was a nasty fall. It was very awkward. That happens on the grass. I've had quite a few of those throughout my grass-court career. Obviously, the body is not the same today like it was before, so I guess the real impact or effect of what happened I will feel tomorrow. So let's see," he added.

Who Will Djokovic Play Next?

Djokovic will play World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semi-final, which will easily be his toughest contest of the tournament thus far. It will not be a walk in the park for the legend for sure.