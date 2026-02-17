NZ vs CAN Live Streaming: When And Where to watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup Match

New Zealand's Finn Allen and Tim Seifert greet each other during UAE clash | Image: AP

New Zealand vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2026: There is no doubt that the Kiwis will start favourites against bottom-placed Canada. While Canada are out of the Super 8 stage, New Zealand would look to cement their status in the group. For NZ, it would be a match where they would look to get the combination right after the loss against South Africa.

NZ vs CAN Live Streaming: All You Need to Know

When And Where Will T20 World Cup 2026 Match Between New Zealand vs Canada Be Played?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Match Between New Zealand vs Canada match will be played on Tuesday, February 17, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The match will start at 11:00 AM IST.

Which TV Channels Will Broadcast T20 World Cup 2026 Match Between New Zealand vs Canada Match?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Match Between New Zealand vs Canada match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

How To Watch Live Streaming Of T20 World Cup 2026 Match Between New Zealand vs Canada Match?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app.

When Will The Toss For T20 World Cup 2026 Match Between New Zealand vs Canada Match Be Held?

The toss for the New Zealand versus Canada match will take place at 10:30 AM IST.

CAN vs NZ Squads

Canada Squad: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva(w), Jaskaran Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel, Ravinderpal Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Ajayveer Hundal, Shivam Sharma