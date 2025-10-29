NZ vs ENG: Blair Tickner's Spell Topples England Batters As New Zealand Clinch Unassailable 2-0 Lead In ODI Series

England's Joe Root, left, and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell shake hands following their T20 cricket match in Hamilton | Image: Photosport via AP

New Zealand has powered through England to clinch an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series with their all-around flair at Hamilton. In what turned out to be a low-scoring affair due to the visiting side's batting collapse, the hosts put up a firm performance to secure a win in the second One-Day match.

The 2-0 lead has helped New Zealand clinch a significant win over England in the one-day format. England's issues in white-ball cricket continue to haunt them while the Blackcaps secure a clinical series triumph at home.

Blair Tickner Delivers Comeback To Remember, Bags Four-Wicket Haul vs ENG

After being put into bat by New Zealand, the Harry Brook-led England side suffered early on, as they struggled to find success with the bat. Openers Jamie Smith scored 13, and Ben Duckett got a run on the scoreboard before being taken down. They could not put up big numbers.

England's batting woes continued as Blair Tickner marked his return to international cricket with a memorable 4/34. The 32-year-old picked the key wicket of Joe Root and then triggered a lower-order collapse, taking down Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse and Adil Rashid.

England was eventually restricted to 175 after a stunning batting collapse. Blair Tickner's four-wicket haul was a standout, followed by Nathan Smith's dismissals of Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler.

Captain Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy and Zakary Foulkes picked a wicket each to bowl them out in 36 overs.

New Zealand Clinch Unassailable 2-0 Lead Over England In Seddon Park

In the second innings, New Zealand dealt with a hiccup after opener Will Young was taken down for a four-ball duck. Jofra Archer started brilliantly, but the Kiwi batters held themselves well after that.

Rachin Ravindra carried out a 58-ball 54, and Kane Williamson contributed with a 21-run cameo.

Tom Latham and Michael Bracewell were taken down cheaply, but the unbeaten partnership of Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner carried New Zealand towards a comprehensive five-wicket win over England.

For England, Jofra Archer put up a solid show with the ball by scalping three wickets. Jamie Overton and Adil Rashid also bagged a scalp each, but the Blackcaps carried themselves towards a series win.