Suryakumar Yadav Achieves Big T20I Milestone In Rain-Hit IND vs AUS 1st T20I, Joins Ex-Skipper Rohit Sharma In Elite List

Australia are hosting India in a five-match T20I series. Reigning world T20I champions India won the Asia Cup one month back and they have prepped hard to clinch another series victory against Australia in Australia. The Mitchell Marsh-led side had defeated India in the ODI series 2-1 and they will now look to inflict another series defeat on the visitors in the five-match T20I series.

Australia won the toss in the first T20I that is being played in Canberra and they opted to bowl first. Mitchell Marsh has won 18 consecutive tosses in T20Is and every time the coin fell on his side, he opted to field first.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Dominates ICC ODI Rankings, Topples Indian Teammate To Grab Top Spot After Stellar Performance

Suryakumar Yadav Scripts History

Suryakumar Yadav has endured a bad run with the bat for quite some time now. The star batter who has the capability of turning the game on its head has been in dire need to play some few big knocks on the international stage. India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir brushed aside all the concerns around Surya's form and he said that India play with an ultra-aggressive approach and such template means that failures are inevitable.

Advertisement

In the first T20I game between India and Australia, the skipper looked in ominous touch and ended up scoring 39 runs off 24 balls before the second rain interruption. Surya scored these runs at a strike rate of 162.50 and also hit two sixes. The Indian skipper has now become only the second Indian player after Rohit Sharma to hit 150 T20I sixes.

As far as the overall numbers go, the Indian captain has become only the fifth international player to hit 150 or more sixes in the shortest international format of the game.

Advertisement

Players with 150 or more sixes in T20Is

Rohit Sharma: 205

Muhammad Waseem: 187

Martin Guptill: 173

Jos Buttler: 172

Suryakumar Yadav *: 150

India Look To Maintain Their Clinical Streak Against The Aussies