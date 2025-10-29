Shubman Gill-Abhishek Sharma's Bromance as Rain Stops Play During 1st T20I at Canberra Draws Attention; Pics Go Viral

India vs Australia: It is no secret that Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are childhood friends and have played most of their cricket together. Now that they are playing for the country together, their bond has gotten stronger, and as a mere spectator - it is extremely pleasing to the eyes. Gill and Abhishek - the Indian T20 openers - were spotted chilling with each other after rain stopped play at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday during the opening T20I. The two had smiles on their faces and seemed to be playing pranks at each other.

Here is how fans are reacting to their chemistry.

Best Buddies Off The field

With much-hype around Abhishek before the start of the series, he failed to live upto it. He scored 19 off 14 balls and his knock featured four boundaries. He was dismissed trying to hit a back-of-the-hand slower delivery from Nathan Ellis over mid-off. He could not time it well and it was caught by Tim David.

