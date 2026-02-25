NZ vs SL Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today's T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 Clash Between New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Colombo?

NZ vs SL Match Prediction: The Sri Lanka versus New Zealand match promises to be thrilling as there is a lot at stake for both the sides. The match will take place in Colombo which means the home side would enjoy a massive fanbase. New Zealand's first Super 8 game was washed out and they too would be gunning for a win. It is very tough to pick between the two sides.

NZ vs SL - Who Will Win?

The two teams have faced each other on 28 occasions in the T20I format. The Blackcaps have the wood over Sr Lanka in this format as they have won 16 games, while Lanka have won 11, with one game yielding no result. But again, all the history would mean nothing as it is going to be a new day and a new challenge. Sri Lanka would dearly hope Pathum Nissanka fires. He has hit a purple patch in the tournament. In five outings thus far, he has amassed 208 runs. NZ would be hoping that Mitchell Santner rises to the occasion.

One reckons the powerplay would be crucial for both sides as the game can be won and lost in those six overs upfront. The good news is that rain will not play a bog role in the match as there are forecasts of clear skies in Colombo. And it will majorly be cloudy throughout the day.

NZ vs SL, T20 WC 2026: Predicted XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

