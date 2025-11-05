NZ vs WI, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Zealand vs West Indies Series Opener

New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Streaming: After defeating Bangladesh in their own backyard, Shai Hope's West Indies are all set to play a five-match T20I series against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand. Both the teams will play these matches with a focus on the men's T20 World Cup. The Kiwis will have to operate without Tim Seifert. The Kiwis have called on Mitch Hay as Seifert's replacement.

New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I match be played?

The 1st NZ vs WI T20I match will be played on Wednesday, November 5, 2025

At what time will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I start?

The 1st NZ vs WI T20I match will get underway at 11:45 PM IST

Where will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I match be played?

The 1st NZ vs WI T20I match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland

Where can you watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I match?

The 1st NZ vs WI T20I will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports network, including Sony Sports 1 TV channel

Where to watch the live stream of the New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I in India?

The 1st NZ vs WI T20I will be live streamed on the Sony Liv and Fancode app

