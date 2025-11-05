Updated 5 November 2025 at 11:42 IST
NZ vs WI, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Zealand vs West Indies Series Opener
New Zealand are hosting West Indies for a five-match T20I series. West Indies recently defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in a three-match T20I series
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Streaming: After defeating Bangladesh in their own backyard, Shai Hope's West Indies are all set to play a five-match T20I series against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand. Both the teams will play these matches with a focus on the men's T20 World Cup. The Kiwis will have to operate without Tim Seifert. The Kiwis have called on Mitch Hay as Seifert's replacement.
New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Streaming Details
When will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I match be played?
- The 1st NZ vs WI T20I match will be played on Wednesday, November 5, 2025
At what time will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I start?
- The 1st NZ vs WI T20I match will get underway at 11:45 PM IST
ALSO READ | Ravichandran Ashwin's Return To T20 Cricket Delayed, Ex-India Player Ruled Out Of Big Bash League 2025-26
Advertisement
Where will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I match be played?
- The 1st NZ vs WI T20I match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland
Where can you watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I match?
Advertisement
- The 1st NZ vs WI T20I will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports network, including Sony Sports 1 TV channel
Where to watch the live stream of the New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I in India?
- The 1st NZ vs WI T20I will be live streamed on the Sony Liv and Fancode app
ALSO READ | World Cup Winning Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Shares The Role Of Her Father's Kit Bag In Her Cricketing Journey
What are the squads for the New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I match?
- West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Ackeem Auguste
- New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (w), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.