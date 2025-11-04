Ravichandran Ashwin's Return To T20 Cricket Delayed, Ex-India Player Ruled Out Of Big Bash League 2025-26

Ex-India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's return to T20 cricket has been delayed. The India stalwart had announced his retirement from international cricket and the Indian Premier League earlier this year. Ashwin played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in this year's IPL, but he looked far from his best and decided to walk away from the league.

The 2011 World Cup winner was all set for his maiden stint with the Sydney Thunder in the 2025-26 edition of the Big Bash League, but he has been ruled out of the tournament.

Ravichandran Ashwin Issues Official Statement

The former India spinner took to his social media accounts to give an update about his injury. Ashwin also said that he'll love to meet the fans if rehab and travel plans allow. While reacting to the unfortunate news, Trent Copeland, Thunder General Manager, said that he and his team were waiting to welcome the legendary spinner into their dugout.

"I'm gutted to miss BBL 15. My focus now is recovery and coming back stronger. I'm grateful to the Thunder family and the fans for the warmth they've already shown me. Trent and the entire management made me feel part of the club from our very first conversation. Wishing both Thunder teams a big year," said Ravichandran Ashwin in a statement.

After going unsold at the ILT20 auction in Dubai, the star spinner agreed to play the entire season of BBL for Sydney Thunder. Ashwin had listed himself at the highest base price of USD 120,000 in the ILT20. Ashwin also is the first capped Indian player to earn a BBL deal. Thunder will begin their BBL 2025-26 campaign against Hurricanes in Hobart on December 16, 2025. With 187 wickets to his name, Ashwin is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league and he has an economy of 7.2.

Dissecting Ravichandran Ashwin's T20 Credentials