NZ vs WI: Tom Latham-Devon Conway Register Unique Milestone For New Zealand In Test Cricket History

Reflecting on the partnership, Latham said after conclusion of day's play, "A great partnership between Dev (Conway) and myself. Happy with the day's work. Just get a bit of momentum and you keep going. West Indies actually bowled quite well, especially in that second session. They went past the bat quite a lot. Recognising certain spells at times when things become a little bit tricky and trying to recognise situations where we might be able to get on top of a little bit. The way Dev played today was outstanding, pretty free-flowing and took the pressure off me a little bit as well. It's certainly a lot of fun out there. (On the conditions) The first session was probably a little bit slower. Did not necessarily offer a huge amount (movement) from a sideways point of view, but then after lunch, it quickened up a little bit. It sort of started to offer a few more wobble seams and got a bit more out of the surface. We obviously managed to counteract that and just managed to keep building a bit of momentum. It would have been nice to be there in the end tonight, but Duff did a good job getting through there."