ODI Return On Cards For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma, BCCI Likely To Announce India Squad For Australia Tour On This Date: Report

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return to the Indian ODI squad for the Australia tour, as per a Cricbuzz report. The two players haven't played any matches for India since the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Set To Be Selected For ODI Squad

As per the report, the squad is likely to be announced on Saturday. Virat was in full flow in the Champions Trophy and played vital knocks against Pakistan and Australia. Rohit packed a punch against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final and lifted his 2nd ICC trophy as the Indian captain.

Both players hung up their boots from T20Is and Test cricket and only remain active in the limited-overs format. With an eye on the upcoming 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, their inclusion will definitely send a message.

India will play three ODI matches on October 19, 23 and 25 in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney, respectively. India will also be involved in a five-match T20I series after the conclusion of the ODIs, and the squad is also expected to be announced on Saturday.

A Number Of Key Decisions To Be Addressed

There are a number of injury concerns with both Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are recovering, while Shubman Gill has been involved in back-to-back commitments. The Test captain was a pivotal part of the Asia Cup-winning contingent and is also leading India against the West Indies in the two-match Test series currently.

As per reports, Gill might be asked to take care of his workload, and he could be rested and is likely to take part in any of the white ball series.