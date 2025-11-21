Official WPL 2026 Auction List Unveiled; Deepti Sharma, Laura Wolvaardt and Alyssa Healy Lead Marquee Player Lineup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Women's Premier League (WPL) have officially announced the Player Auction list for the 2026 season. The WPL 2026 has been shaken up with the Mega Auction, with all competing franchises securing their core list of players and letting go of the rest of their squad.

A total of 277 players will go under the hammer to fill up the available 73 slots across the five WPL franchises. The competition will be intense, and marquee players will have significant attention following the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which was hosted in India.

WPL Auction Set To Shake Things Up With 277 Players To Go Under The Hammer

The WPL 2026 auction list features a total of 194 Indian players, among which are 52 capped and 142 uncapped players who will vie to get one of the 50 available spots for Indian players.

In terms of the overseas stars, there are 66 capped and 17 uncapped overseas players who will look to fill the 23 available spots.

Check out a basic overview of the 277 registered women's cricketers:

Sr. No Capped/Uncapped players No. of players 01 Capped Indians 52 02 Capped Overseas 66 03 Uncapped Indian 142 04 Uncapped overseas 17 Total Registered Players 277

This year, 19 players have registered themselves in the highest base price bracket of INR 50 lakh. 11 players have put themselves in the INR 40 lakh frame, while a total of 88 players are in the INR 30 lakh bracket.

Deepti Sharma, Laura Wolvaardt and Alyssa Healy Headline Official WPL 2026 Auction List

The Women's Premier League auction will commence with the marquee players going under the hammer. Following the recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup, their performance has garnered significant attention, and they will be some of the most-sought-after players during the event.

The eight marquee players are:

Deepti Sharma (India)

Renuka Singh (India)

Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

Sophie Ecclestone (England)

Alyssa Healy (Australia)

Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)

Meg Lanning (Australia)

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa).

Check out the full list of registered players for the Women's Premier League 2026 Auction here.

Mumbai Indians-W are the defending champions and one of the most successful WPL sides. They defeated the Delhi Capitals-W in the final at the Brabourne Stadium.