Updated 21 November 2025 at 15:16 IST
Official WPL 2026 Auction List Unveiled; Deepti Sharma, Laura Wolvaardt and Alyssa Healy Lead Marquee Player Lineup
The WPL 2026 Mega Auction on Nov 27 in New Delhi will see 277 players compete for 73 slots, with marquee stars like Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy, and Laura Wolvaardt leading the high-profile list.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Women's Premier League (WPL) have officially announced the Player Auction list for the 2026 season. The WPL 2026 has been shaken up with the Mega Auction, with all competing franchises securing their core list of players and letting go of the rest of their squad.
A total of 277 players will go under the hammer to fill up the available 73 slots across the five WPL franchises. The competition will be intense, and marquee players will have significant attention following the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which was hosted in India.
WPL Auction Set To Shake Things Up With 277 Players To Go Under The Hammer
The WPL 2026 auction list features a total of 194 Indian players, among which are 52 capped and 142 uncapped players who will vie to get one of the 50 available spots for Indian players.
In terms of the overseas stars, there are 66 capped and 17 uncapped overseas players who will look to fill the 23 available spots.
Advertisement
Check out a basic overview of the 277 registered women's cricketers:
Sr. No
Capped/Uncapped players
No. of players
01
Capped Indians
52
02
Capped Overseas
66
03
Uncapped Indian
142
04
Uncapped overseas
17
|Total Registered Players
277
Also Read: Ashes 2025: Mitchell Starc Illuminates Perth Stadium, Smashes Multiple Records With Searing Performance Against England
This year, 19 players have registered themselves in the highest base price bracket of INR 50 lakh. 11 players have put themselves in the INR 40 lakh frame, while a total of 88 players are in the INR 30 lakh bracket.
Advertisement
Deepti Sharma, Laura Wolvaardt and Alyssa Healy Headline Official WPL 2026 Auction List
The Women's Premier League auction will commence with the marquee players going under the hammer. Following the recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup, their performance has garnered significant attention, and they will be some of the most-sought-after players during the event.
The eight marquee players are:
Deepti Sharma (India)
Renuka Singh (India)
Sophie Devine (New Zealand)
Sophie Ecclestone (England)
Alyssa Healy (Australia)
Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)
Meg Lanning (Australia)
Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa).
Also Read: IND vs SA: South Africa To Play Guwahati Test Without Kagiso Rabada, Confirms Captain Temba Bavuma
Check out the full list of registered players for the Women's Premier League 2026 Auction here.
Mumbai Indians-W are the defending champions and one of the most successful WPL sides. They defeated the Delhi Capitals-W in the final at the Brabourne Stadium.
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Mega Auction will take place in New Delhi on November 27. The event is scheduled to commence at 03:30 PM IST.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 21 November 2025 at 15:16 IST