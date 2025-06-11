England Star Batter Ollie Pope Reminds India Of Virat Kohli's Impact While Giving Blunt Remark On Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir's Young Team

IND vs ENG: Captain Shubman Gill and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir have a herculean task ahead of themselves, which is to beat Ben Stokes' England in England. Not to forget the fact that the Indian Test team hasn't won a series on English soil since 2007. Rahul Dravid, till this date, remains the last skipper to win a Test series in England, and Shubman Gill will have to pull a page out of his book to get the better of Stokes' Bazball way.

Ollie Pope Name-Drops Virat Kohli While Reacting To India's Chances In England

The Indian team is currently devoid of experience. In a shocking turn of events, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rode into the sunset as they bid adieu to the longest format of the game. India did find a new skipper in Shubman Gill, but they still need to determine who bats at number four. Much ahead of the IND vs ENG series, star English batter Ollie Pope said that the Indian team will miss the aura of Virat Kohli.

'It's a young team, but these Indian players... they have got so much depth and talent. So they've got a lot of young guys coming through; a lot of good players. Shubman Gill, their new captain, is a fantastic player. They will miss the aura of Virat Kohli standing at slips and chirping away. But they have got some good talent, so they will feel confident. But our players are ready for it,' said Pope while speaking on talkSPORT cricket.

India Eye A Dominant Start To WTC 2027 Campaign