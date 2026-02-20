Oman Ploy To 'Crush' Unguarded Australia, Captain Jatinder Singh Warns Mitchell Marsh & Co. Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Oman's players stand up for the national anthems ahead of Ireland clash | Image: AP

T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia will face Jatinder Singh's Oman in the 40th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Friday, February 20.

ALSO READ: Ibrahim Zadran Pays Tribute To Departing Coach Jonathan Trott With Unique Gesture As Afghanistan Clinch Commanding Win Over Canada

Australia Make Early Exit From T20 World Cup 2026

Both teams have already been eliminated from the group stage following disappointing performances. However, Oman are determined to end their campaign on a positive note.

With one game left to play, Australia sit in fourth place in Group B with just two points and a net run rate of +0.414. The Aussies have registered one win and suffered two defeats in their three matches so far.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Oman occupy the bottom spot in Group B and are yet to secure their first point of the tournament. They have lost all their matches to date and hold a net run rate of -4.546.

Advertisement

Oman Take Aim At Australia Ahead Of Upcoming Fixture

At the pre-match press conference, Oman captain Jatinder Singh expressed confidence in his side’s chances against Australia, claiming the Aussies are vulnerable.

“One hundred percent this is an opportunity. And our boys are looking forward to it. Because T20 is a game of momentum and moments, and if you play those moments right, you can do anything on that particular day. Australia is not doing well at the moment… it is the best time to crush them,” Singh said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

He added that the Omani players are upbeat and eager to make their mark.

“The boys are really positive. They are looking forward to the match against Australia to make their mark,” he added.