'One Game At A Time': Rovman Powell Sets The Tone For IPL 2025, Hopes Kolkata Knight Riders Will Qualify For Playoffs

IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday, May 4th.

Kolkata Knight Riders had a disappointing start to the ongoing season of the cash-rich tournament. The defending champions have won four matches and suffered five defeats in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. KKR won just two games in their previous five fixtures.

The Knight Riders need to win their final four matches in the IPL 2025 to qualify for the playoffs. However, they still have to rely on other franchises' results.

Speaking on the eve of KKR's match against RR, the Knights all-rounder Rovman Powell accepted that the defending champions did not wanted to be in this position. However, the Caribbean still seemed hopeful that they can turn around the situation and make it into the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

Rovman Powell further added that the franchise are taking one game at a time, now they are focused on their match against Rajasthan Royals.

"At the start of the season, it's a position that we wouldn't want to find ourselves in, but our destiny is still in our own hands, and that's a good place to be. We have four games that we need to win, and we can't look at the holistic picture right now. We have to look at it one game at a time, and our opponent for the next one," Rovman Powell told reporters at the pre-match press conference as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The Knights will take on the Rajasthan Royals after a stunning 14-run victory over the Delhi Capitals.