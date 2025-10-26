'One Last Time': Rohit Sharma's Cryptic Social Media Post Following Batting Heroics in Sydney ODI Steals Spotlight

India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat after making 100 runs against Australia during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney | Image: AP

Team India cricketer Rohit Sharma has shared an enigmatic post on social media, triggering speculation about his time in One-Day Cricket.

Following his incredible outing at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Australia, the former Indian skipper shared an Instagram story outside of an airport departure gate and gestured a two-finger salute.

Rohit wrote, “One last time, signing off from Sydney,” over the image, generating intrigue among the fans.

Notably, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli thanked the Australian crowd for coming in big numbers. Rohit had accepted in the post-match interaction that he was unsure about whether he would return to Australia for cricketing action.

