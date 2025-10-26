Updated 26 October 2025 at 16:53 IST
'One Last Time': Rohit Sharma's Cryptic Social Media Post Following Batting Heroics in Sydney ODI Steals Spotlight
Rohit Sharma’s cryptic post from Sydney has sparked speculation about his ODI future, following a stellar performance against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Team India cricketer Rohit Sharma has shared an enigmatic post on social media, triggering speculation about his time in One-Day Cricket.
Following his incredible outing at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Australia, the former Indian skipper shared an Instagram story outside of an airport departure gate and gestured a two-finger salute.
Rohit wrote, “One last time, signing off from Sydney,” over the image, generating intrigue among the fans.
Notably, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli thanked the Australian crowd for coming in big numbers. Rohit had accepted in the post-match interaction that he was unsure about whether he would return to Australia for cricketing action.
Published On: 26 October 2025 at 16:42 IST