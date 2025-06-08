Khaleel Ahmed Runs Through England Lions With Spectacular Four-Wicket Haul, Puts India A In Command In 2nd Unofficial Test

Khaleel Ahmed has repaid the faith with a brilliant four-wicket haul for India A against the England Lions. His fiery spell has put India A in the driver's seat in the second unofficial Test match at Northampton.

The hosts started the day at 192/3 and Khaleel inflicted the first damage with the prized wicket of Jirdan Cox. He then got the better of James Rew and George Hill in successive deliveries. Chris Woakes became his 4th victim of the day as the Chennai Super Kings pacer rounded up a brilliant day as he hit the good areas, allowing the batters to commit a mistake. Among the others, Tushar Deshpande took two wickets while Tanush Kotian, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Anshul Kamboj shared one wicket each.

Earlier, riding on KL Rahul's brilliant hundred and Dhruv Jurel's sensational half-century, India A posted 348 runs on the board. Rahul didn't play in the first unofficial Test but took very little time to acclimatise with the English conditions and sent a stern message to the English bowlers. Jurel too strengthened his case with his hat-trick of half-centuries in the two warm-up matches so far.