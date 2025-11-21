Updated 21 November 2025 at 14:17 IST
'One-Off Match Is Not The Best Scenario For A Captain': Captain Rishabh Pant Shares His Thoughts In The Press Conference Ahead Of Ind Vs SA 2nd Test
In the press conference ahead of India vs SA 2nd Test, captain Rishabh Pant spoke to the media.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Ahead of India vs South Africa's 2nd Test, Captain Rishabh Pant shared that captaining in a one-off match is not as easy as a captain; however, he wishes to remain focused and not overthink it. Pant was handed the captaincy after regular skipper Subhman Gill suffered a neck injury and was released from the squad.
The captain shared, "One-off match is not the best scenario for a captain, but I am thankful to the BCCI for giving me this honour. Sometimes, if you think too much about a big occasion, it doesn't help. I don't want to overthink. We had a tough first Test; we need to do whatever is required to win."
South Africa is currently leading 1-0 in the two-part test series against India.
ALSO READ- Gautam Gambhir Brushes Off Eden Gardens Pitch Controversy After South Africa Humiliate India: 'This Is Exactly What We Asked For'
Advertisement
Rishabh Pant On India's Excessive Use Of All-Rounders
In the recent press conference, the Indian skipper was asked by a reporter if it was right to prefer all-rounders over specialists. While responding to the same, Pant explained that it was important to determine who is benefiting the team more.
He shared, "I feel it's a balance sometimes for the team combination. You have to see if a specialised player is helping you more, or an all-rounder is giving you more stability in the team. So it's all about finding that team balance and the way you want to play cricket."
Advertisement
ALSO READ- Anil Kumble Reacts To Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's Comments Regarding The Eden Gardens Pitch
Rishabh Pant On Injured Player Shubman Gill
The stand-in captain shared that Gill was determined to play despite his condition and praised the latter for his zeal to represent his country. Pant revealed, "Shubman was keen to play. He showed resilience even when his body was not permitting him, and that's the attitude you want to see. I am having a chat with Gill every day. I got to know about the captaincy yesterday evening."
In the press conference, the captain also shared that the Guwahati pitch is expected to be better for the batter than the Eden Gardens Pitch.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.