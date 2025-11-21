'One-Off Match Is Not The Best Scenario For A Captain': Captain Rishabh Pant Shares His Thoughts In The Press Conference Ahead Of Ind Vs SA 2nd Test

Ahead of India vs South Africa's 2nd Test, Captain Rishabh Pant shared that captaining in a one-off match is not as easy as a captain; however, he wishes to remain focused and not overthink it. Pant was handed the captaincy after regular skipper Subhman Gill suffered a neck injury and was released from the squad.

The captain shared, "One-off match is not the best scenario for a captain, but I am thankful to the BCCI for giving me this honour. Sometimes, if you think too much about a big occasion, it doesn't help. I don't want to overthink. We had a tough first Test; we need to do whatever is required to win."

South Africa is currently leading 1-0 in the two-part test series against India.

Rishabh Pant On India's Excessive Use Of All-Rounders

In the recent press conference, the Indian skipper was asked by a reporter if it was right to prefer all-rounders over specialists. While responding to the same, Pant explained that it was important to determine who is benefiting the team more.

He shared, "I feel it's a balance sometimes for the team combination. You have to see if a specialised player is helping you more, or an all-rounder is giving you more stability in the team. So it's all about finding that team balance and the way you want to play cricket."

Rishabh Pant On Injured Player Shubman Gill

The stand-in captain shared that Gill was determined to play despite his condition and praised the latter for his zeal to represent his country. Pant revealed, "Shubman was keen to play. He showed resilience even when his body was not permitting him, and that's the attitude you want to see. I am having a chat with Gill every day. I got to know about the captaincy yesterday evening."