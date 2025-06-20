'Only Averaged 33 in...': Michael Vaughan Mocks Virat Kohli's Absence Ahead of 1st Test Between India-England at Leeds?

India vs England: In hours from now, the much-awaited Headingley Test begins. But just before it gets started, former England captain Michael Vaughan made a stunning remark on Virat Kohli's retirement and his absence from the Indian squad. As per Vaughan, India will not miss Kohli the batter in England as he averages merely 33, but he reckons the side would miss his presence in the dressing-room.

Claiming that India would miss his aggression during the match, Vaughan went onto call Kohli ‘a legend’ and a ‘culture creator’.

‘He only averaged 33 here in England’

"Kohli is a legend and a culture creator around this Indian team, and what he brought as a captain to the team is still there in terms of the energy and the drive and the aggression. But he only averaged 33 here in the UK. You don’t massively miss someone that averages 33, but you miss someone that brings so much to the dressing room," Vaughan told Fox Cricket.

“These players that are going to come in and play for India, they’re seriously good players. Maybe this new generation has been waiting. Maybe they’ve been waiting for this moment. Don’t be surprised that they play really well," Vaughan added.

Will Kohli be Missed?

Vaughan has hit the nail on it's head when he says that India will miss Kohli's aggression. Kohli had the capability of changing games purely with his aggression. Fans are finding it hard to believe that Kohli would not be there in the Indian camp. And hence, spotlight would be on Shubman Gill, who is also going to walk in at Kohli's preferred No. 4 position.