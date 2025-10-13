Updated 13 October 2025 at 17:31 IST
OUCH! KL Rahul Averts Injury After Ball Hits Him Hard on His Thigh During Delhi Test | WATCH
Ind vs WI: India opener KL Rahul was in excruciating pain after the ball hit him hard near his thigh area.
Ind vs WI: KL Rahul, India opener, was in excruciating pain on Monday after the ball hit him hard near his thigh area during the second Test in Delhi. The incident took place on the fourth day while India was chasing 121. Rahul missed a back of a length delivery from Jayden Seales which came back in sharply after pitching. The incident took place in the third over when the ball was fairly hard and new. After the ball hit him, he let go off his bat and was down on the ground as other players surrounding him before the medical team came in to take charge. After a slight delay, Rahul was up on his feet ready to face the next ball.
Meanwhile, Rahul is still in the middle and is not out on 25*. He will come out to bat again on Tuesday with India still needing 58 runs to win. India has lost the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the chase of 121. Rahul ands Sai Sudarshan are in the middle.
West Indies Improved Show With Bat
Finally, the visitors got a hang of the conditions in India as they fought well in their second innings. John Campbell and Shai Hope were the standout performers for the visitors as both of them hit brilliant centuries to delay India's win and ensure the hosts bat again.
Kuldeep Yadav continued his good form with the ball as he picked up three wickets in the second essay after having scalped a fifer in the first innings. He finished with eight wickets for the match. On the final day, the visitors would still be eyeing a wicket or two to put some pressure on the Indian batting line-up.
