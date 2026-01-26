Pakistan Likely to Boycott T20 WC; Report Claims Reason Being 'ICC's Step-Motherly Treatment'

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: In a matter of a few hours, everybody would know whether Pakistan will participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup or skip it like Bangladesh. In a bid to show their support towards Bangladesh, Pakistan has delayed the confirmation despite announcing the squad.

Step-Motherly Treatment?

Most reports claim that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi is going to meet the Prime Minister after which a call would be taken. However. a latest report as per Geo News claims that the government is likely to ask the team to withdraw from the tournament amid resentment over the ICC’s “step-motherly treatment” of Bangladesh.

It is a strange statement to make by Pakistan as they are not playing on Indian soil as they wanted. The Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to play all their matches in Sri Lanka, so they actually do not have anything to complain about. It is clear that the government is playing to the galleries and they are just not taking the interest of their cricketers and the game at large into consideration.

With their being much uncertainty over their participation at the global event, chief selector Aaqib Javed said the naming of the squad had nothing to do with Pakistan's ultimate call on participation.

"We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We've announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That's what the chairman has said, too, so we'll wait for their decision," he said.

Pak T20 WC squad