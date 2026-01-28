Out-of-Favour Batter Sarfaraz Khan Breaks Silence On His Exclusion From Team India Squad: 'I Try To Stay In Present'

Out-of-favour India batter Sarfaraz Khan finally broke his silence and opened up on his selection snub from the national cricket team, saying that he is living in the present.

Sarfaraz Khan Failed To Make Place In India Squad For 453 Days

Sarfaraz has not featured for India in the Test format since November 2024. His last Test match came against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. It's been 453 days since the 28-year-old has failed to make it into the Team India squad.

The 28-year-old made his Test debut for India in 2024 against England in Rajkot. In the red-ball format for Team India, he played six matches and 11 innings, scoring 371 runs at a strike rate of 74.94 and an average of 37.10. He hammered one century and three half-centuries for India in the red-ball format.

Advertisement

While speaking to the reporters, Sarfaraz Khan opened up on his snub from Team India, saying that he can't do anything about the past. The batter added that he tries to stay in the present.

The 28-year-old added that he will keep doing what he has done for years.

Advertisement

“I try to stay in the present. I can’t do anything about the past. I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. All I know is that I’m going to go home, bat at home, spend time with my father, sleep at the hotel, and play the match tomorrow. I don’t think about the future. I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing for years,” Sarfaraz told reporters as quoted by the Indian Express.

Sarfaraz Khan Slams Double-Century During Mumbai's Previous Ranji Fixture

During Mumbai's previous fixture against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Sarfaraz slammed a double-century on January 23. He completed his double century from 206 balls. It was Sarfaraz's maiden first-class double century.