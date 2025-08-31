Out-Of-Favour Sarfaraz Khan Encounters Huge Injury Setback, Indian Test Batter To Miss Out On Duleep Trophy: Report

Sarfaraz Khan walks back to the pavilion after being run out during Day 1 of the 3rd Test match against England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot | Image: ANI

Sarfaraz Khan, the middle-order batter for Team India, has suffered a fresh setback due to injury. The 26-year-old would be out of action for the upcoming domestic tournament, the Duleep Trophy.

It would be a significant blow to Sarfaraz Khan's dwindling career, as he hasn't been a part of the Indian Test fold for quite a while.

Sarfaraz underwent extensive physique changes and also put effort into honing his skills with the bat. But the wait continues for the Indian middle-order batter.

Team India Star Sarfaraz Khan Ruled Out Of Duleep Trophy After Sustaining Injury

The Indian cricket fans witnessed Sarfaraz Khan's thunderous debut in the Rajkot Test against England. The impactful innings announced his arrival in the big leagues, and Sarfaraz continued to make an impact whenever he received the chance.

However, Sarfaraz wasn't picked up for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, where India levelled the series 2-2 against England. The middle-order batter is keeping his case for a comeback with his participation in domestic cricket. But he has hit a roadblock.

Sarfaraz Khan has been sidelined due to an injury, according to TOI Sports. The setback has sidelined him for at least three weeks, and he has been ruled out of the upcoming Duleep Trophy tournament.

The Indian middle-order batter was named in the West Zone squad alongside Team India stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer. The West Zone has already qualified for the semi-final, but Sarfaraz would not be in action.

The reports added that Sarfaraz Khan has reported to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he would undergo rehabilitation.

How Good has Sarfaraz Been In 2025 So Far While Playing Domestics?

Sarfaraz Khan has been nothing but impressive in domestic cricket, where he has been strengthening his case for a return to the Indian Cricket Team.

Right before the injury setback, Sarfaraz Khan participated in the All India Buchi Babu Invitational tournament, where he scored an unbeaten 138 against the TNCA XI.

Sarfaraz Khan did not stop there, as he went on to unleash another solid performance against Haryana. He pulled off a solid rescue effort after stepping in at number five, scoring a 112-ball 111.