Overdependency on Virat Kohli? Gautam Gambhir Blasted After India's ODI Series Loss vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli came up with the goods on Sunday against New Zealand in the ODI decider. He scored 124 in a 338-chase and till he was in the middle, India was in with a solid shot. His 124 came off 108 balls which featured three sixes and 10 fours.

But once he perished, it was all over. India lost the game and conceded the three-match series 2-1.

Following the loss, coach Gautam Gambhir is facing the flak. Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth praised Kohli and went onto criticised senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his lack of enthusiasm.

"Ravindra Jadeja was the silent killer in the 2023 World Cup. It is true that he doesn't seem to have the same enthusiasm he had during that tournament. But even Kuldeep Yadav is being taken to the cleaners. I feel pity for Virat Kohli. How many matches will he score in? If only Kohli has to score, how many matches can India win that way?" Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

"India are depending on one person to win matches. In all fairness, New Zealand are not a great bowling side. But look at how well Jayden Lennox bowled-10 overs, 42 runs and two crucial wickets. Foulkes was expensive but took wickets. Kyle Jamieson bowled a deadly delivery to dismiss Shubman Gill. Kristian Clarke is bowling well too. It's a third-string attack," he added.

What's Next For Team India?