PAK vs ENG Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today's T20 World Cup Super 8 Group B Clash Between Pakistan-England?

PAK vs ENG Predictions: In what is expected to be a cracker at Pallekele, England lock horns with Pakistan in a Super 8 Group B T20 World Cup game on Tuesday. For Pakistan, it is all to play for after their Super 8 opener against New Zealand was washed out. On the other hand - after their handsome win over Sri Lanka - England merely need a win would practically seal their spot in the semifinal.

PAK vs ENG - Who Will Win?

It is difficult to pick a winner as both sides are well-matched. When it comes to T20 WCs, England hold the edge over the Men in Green. England lead the overall T20I head-to-head 21-9 and have won all three previous meetings against Pakistan in T20 World Cups, including the 2022 final.

But today would be an all new day and an all-new game. Spin is expected to play a massive role at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. Pakistan would hope Usman Tariq fires and also it would be interesting to see the plans of the England batters against him. England batters have not fared well against spin and that would be their big concern ahead of the crucial game. Harry Brook's side have already lost 21 wickets to spin, the most by any side in the tournament. They would be aware of the numbers.

Pakistan have their own concerns. They have been heavily dependent on Sahibzada Farhan. Pakistan batters have to fire against a potent English bowling unit that defended 146 against Sri Lanka.

Pallekele Pitch