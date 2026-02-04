Updated 4 February 2026 at 10:03 IST
Pakistan Globally Snubbed? Mohsin Naqvi-PCB Reportedly Tried Contacting Other Boards After Boycotting ICC T20 World Cup Game vs India
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: A report claims that Mohsin Naqvi dialed up other boards seeking support, but couldn't find any.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan eventually end up playing India in the upcoming T20 World Cup? Are the threats of boycott a facade? Will the International Cricket Council forgive the PCB if they decide to make an U-turn at the 11th hour? What would happen now. One thing is for sure, that the PCB do realise what could be the ramifications in case they actually boycott the big-ticket game.
PCB Globally Snubbed
As per a RevSportz report, Mohsin Naqvi apparently tried contacting other boards who are part of the ICC, looking for support. Unfortunately, as per the same report no ICC member is willing to support the PCB and hence they are absolutely isolated.
It is clear that even if Pakistan boycott the February 15 match, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will follow the ICC protocol and travel to Sri Lanka, waiting for the referee to officially call off the match.
Advertisement
There is little to no doubt that defending champions and hosts would be favourites if they play against the Men in Green and some reckon that could be a possible reason why the government is looking to boycott the game.
Advertisement
PCB Shifting Blame
The blame-game as was expected, has started. For the unversed, it is the government of Pakistan, who tweeted on Sunday that they have cleared their cricket team to participate in the World Cup, but instructed the team not to take the field against India on February 15, in Colombo. What is understood from multiple sources id that PCB has officially not made any contact with the ICC on this.
It is no secret that the ICC has warned the PCB that it faces the prospect of legal action from T20 World Cup's official broadcasters JioStar.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 4 February 2026 at 09:57 IST