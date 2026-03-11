WATCH | Gautam Gambhir BRAZENLY Defends Arshdeep Singh Over Controversy With Daryll Mitchell During T20 WC: 'Completely Fine'

T20 World Cup: During the T20 World Cup final, a moment that caught everyone's attention featured a banter between Arshdeep Singh and Daryll Mitchell. In the finale, Mitchell hit the ball back to the bowler and then Arshdeep picked up the ball in his follow-through and then took a shy at the stumps. The ball missed the stumps, instead, it hit Daryll Mitchell. The unnecessary action from Arshdeep immediately irked the Kiwi batter. That is when India captain Suryakumar Yadav stepped in and calmed the Kiwi batter. After the match, Arshdeep apoligised to the Kiwi batter and it was accepted.

‘Completely fine if Arshdeep hadn’t apologised’

Days after the match, coach Gautam Gambhir has finally broken silence on it. In a bold statement, Gambhir said what happened occurred in the heat of the moment. Gambhir took it a step further and said that he would have been alright had Arshdeep not apologised as well.

“No bowler likes to get hit for sixes. It happened in the heat of the moment, and I would have been completely fine if Arshdeep hadn’t apologised to Mitchell," Gambhir said during a Podcast with Smita Prakash on ANI.

Advertisement

Arshdeep FINED

Star Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Code of Conduct. In an official statement, the ICC confirmed that the 27-year-old speedster was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct in Ahmedabad.