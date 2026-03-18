Pakistan Bowler Abrar Ahmed UNFAZED With Trolling After The Hundred Contract With IPL-Owned Sunrisers: 'Not Losing...'

The Hundred: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed landing a contract in the Hundred with an IPL-owned franchise created much buzz, but it seems all of that has not affected the cricketer one bit. In fact, it is understood that he was absolutely expecting it.

For the unversed, Pakistan players are barred from the IPL and only featured in its inaugural 2008 edition. This call was taken after the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

‘He is not losing sleep over the uproar’

“The noise on Abrar’s signing is not unexpected, but he is not losing sleep over the uproar,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sources told www.telecomasia.net.

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“Abrar registered for The Hundred as he is ready to ply his trade in the leagues around the world and was signed as one of the top three bowlers in T20I rankings, which is well deserved,” the report said, quoting sources.

“The coach of Sunrisers Leeds, Daniel Vettori, conveyed the signing to Abrar and advised him to be in touch and prepared to give his best,” the sources said.

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He was lapped up by the Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers at a cost of 190,000 GBP (approximately Rs 2.34 crore) during the inaugural men's Hundred auction in London.

Following his purchase, the franchise had to suspend their X account due to an overflow of reactions.

Sunrisers Leeds SQUAD