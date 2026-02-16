Updated 16 February 2026 at 10:21 IST
Pakistan Cannot Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 After Humiliating Loss vs India?
India vs Pakistan: It was embarrassing to see that it ended up being a no-contest after such a huge build-up to the game in Colombo.
India vs Pakistan: There was a massive build-up to the game, thanks to the fans and the organisers - but it did not live up to the billing as the Men in Green lost without even making India sweat. Pakistan were beaten by 61 runs in a group-stage match in Colombo on Sunday. Up until the Sunday game against India, Pakistan were yet to lose a game after having played two and their qualification to the next stage seemed certain. So, has the loss versus India botched up their chances of making the Super 8?
Will Pakistan Make Super 8?
There is no doubt that not all is over for Pakistan after the loss against India. The Men in Green have a game left against Namibia in Group A. As it stands, Pakistan have to win against Namibia or else their campaign may end. If Pakistan lose against Namibia, then the only real question becomes whether the United States or the Netherlands take the second spot behind India. Surely, the loss against India has put them in a tricky spot now.
India Tops Group A
The Men in Blue after three games are on top of Group A, becoming the only team to seal a berth in the Super 8. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side have been unstoppable thus far in the competition. Now that India are through to the next stage, the question is - who will join them. In fact, thanks to winning all three games - India can now afford to experiment in the game against the Netherlands. India take on the Netherlands on February 18 in Ahmedabad.
