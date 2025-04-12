Mohammad Rizwan Breaks Silence on Trolls Over His English, Claims 'Didn't Get Education...' Amid PSL 2025 Season | WATCH

PSL vs IPL : Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan captain, has time and again faced the wrath of the trolls over his English. Rizwan is a social media king, anything he says in English starting going viral. Amid the Pakistan Super League season, during a Multan Sultans press conference, Rizwan got emotional when he was asked a question about his English. Rizwan openly admitted that he did not get a lot of education, but is not ashamed of it.

“I don’t care [about social media trolling]. I am proud of one thing and that is whatever I say, I say from my heart. I don’t know English," Rizwan said in a Multan Sultans press conference.

“The only regret is that I did not get enough education but I am not even one per cent ashamed that I can’t speak English despite being the captain of the Pakistan cricket team,” he added.

“The demand from me is cricket, not English. There is a regret that I did not complete my education, which is why I struggle in speaking English," he concluded.

WATCH VIDEO

Pakistan and Rizwan's struggles

Rizwan has been facing massive backlash over Pakistan's poor performances in recent times. The Men in Green, who were the Champions Trophy 2025 host, could not win a single match and then they faced a drubbing during the New Zealand tour. Time and against, Rizwan has been criticised for his slow strike rate.