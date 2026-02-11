Pakistan Captain Salman Agha's Nonsensical Comment Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup Game vs India: '...We do Things Differently'

ICC T20 World Cup: Days ahead of the big-ticket clash between India and Pakistan at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, Salman Ali Agha made a huge statement. The Pakistan captain claimed that ‘we are Pakistan and we do things differently’. After the win over the USA, Agha said he too would have batted first if they had won the toss. For the unversed, Pakistan lost the toss and were asked to bat first.

‘We are Pakistan, we do things differently’

“I would've batted first after winning the toss. With the kind of bowling we have, we know we can win even with 160-170. We are Pakistan, we do things differently from the world,” he said at the post-match presentation.

“We're comfortable with chasing as well. Our batting order is flexible. First three will probably go in the same order, but we're flexible after that," he added.

“We have finishers who can go early if we don't get too many wickets at first. But if you get early wickets, we still have a batter who can go and obviously take the game to the deep and then allow the finishers to come and finish the game as well. Always room for improvement. We like to bowl well in powerplay. In patches, we were good, but we can be more clinical,” Agha concluded.

