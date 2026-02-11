WATCH | Pakistan Journo Asks 'You Bought ICC to It's Knees': Person Beside PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Can't Stop Laughing

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan may keep spreading lies by making claims that they got the edge over the International Cricket Council by calling off the boycott against India and by agreeing to play the T20 World Cup match on February 15 in Colombo. The reality is nowhere close and that was exposed recently when PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi was credited for bringing the ICC to it's knees by a journalist.

When the journalist hails Naqvi, the person sitting next to the PCB chief almost starts laughing on hearing this. And while he was trying to control his laughter, Naqvi's head was down. The clip has now gone viral on social space and has busted Pakistan's lie.

It is understood that the man who is seen laughing in the video has been identified as Ahsan Tahir who is the Group CEO of Walee Group which bought the team for a record Rs 73.5 crore.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Naqvi said that the only purpose was to get respect for Bangladesh.

“We did not discuss anything apart from Bangladesh. Our only purpose was to get respect for Bangladesh and highlight the injustice done to them,” Naqvi said at the press conference.

Advertisement

“And you saw that whatever demands Bangladesh made were accepted. That’s it. We had no personal interest in the meeting. Our task was purely related to Bangladesh. The government took its decision on that basis. When their demands were accepted and it was acknowledged that injustice was done to them, we decided to play,” he added.

India Hot Favourites