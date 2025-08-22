Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Made Kane Williamson as 'Miserable' as Babar Azam? Salman Butt's Shock Remark Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: With Pakistan not playing well and living upto the expectations, fingers are now being pointed at coach Mike Hesson. Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has claimed that people say Hesson is a big ‘success’ story, but he reckons that is not the case. Butt accused Hesson of turning Williamson into a miserable cricketer, just like what is the case with Babar Azam right now.

‘Did he also make Williamson as miserable as Babar Azam’

"People say Mike Hesson has a big success story with New Zealand. But did he turn Kane Williamson into someone who plays reckless shots? Did Williamson actually improve his strike rate? Did he also make Williamson as miserable as Babar Azam is being made now?" he said as quoted by CricWick.

For the unversed, Babar, who last scored an international century against Nepak in 2023, was not picked in the squad for the Asia Cup 2025. While it comes as a big setback for the quality top-order batter, he would know he has to get runs to get back in the national side. Babar is expected to feature in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League and that is where he would like to get back in form.

PCB Demotes Babar in Central Contract

Babar and Mohammed Rizwan, who were the only Pakistani cricketers in the ‘A’ category in the Central Contracts, have been demoted to the ‘B’ category. As per Cricket Pakistan, Rizwan and Babar are reportedly angry with the PCB over the lack of reasoning given for their demotion.