UAE to Host Asia Cup 2025? BCCI Reportedly Puts Pressure on Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi-Led ACC Over Meeting Venue

Asia Cup 2025: While the fate of the much-awaited Asia Cup remains uncertain, a report has confirmed that the Board of Control of Cricket in India has mounted pressure on Mohsin Naqvi-led Asian Cricket Council. The Indian board have requested ACC to change the venue of the meeting. The venue for the meeting is Dhaka and that has irked the BCCI as India do not share a good diplomatic relation with them.

It is also understood that the BCCI may completely pull out of the ACC event if the venue for the meeting is not changed.

Will Meeting Venue be Changed?

“Under the prevailing circumstances and the political upheaval in Bangladesh, it wasn’t appropriate to travel to the country. We have officially informed the ACC to shift the venue of the next meeting,” a source as quoted by Sports Tak.

As per the report, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are the three venues which have been picked for the Asia Cup.

The schedule is yet to be announced and there is a lot of suspense building around it. As per reports, the schedule would be announced soon. For the unversed, this year's Asia Cup would be played in the T20 format. That strategically positions the tournament ahead of the T20 World Cup. India is slated to host the global T20 event early next year.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli - the two big stars - would not be part of the event as they have retired from the format.

Asia Cup 2025 in UAE?