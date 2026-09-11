Pakistan Cricket In Turmoil, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq Questioned In Lahore By Cyber Crime Agency

Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were questioned by Pakistan’s National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore, according to Cricinfo.



Notably, two cricketers were among seven players dropped from the squad in the middle of the ongoing Test series against England and sent home following Pakistan’s defeat in the second Test at Lord’s. They were subsequently summoned to appear before the NCCIA and attended the agency’s office on Thursday. At least one of the players is understood to have spent several hours there, as per the Cricinfo report.



It remains unclear what the questioning was related to or whether it is connected to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) own inquiry, which was announced earlier this week. The board did not identify any players at the time, saying only that it had "initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally".



According to the report, at least one of the players has been handed a questionnaire and is expected to complete and return it to the NCCIA next week.