Pakistan Cricket Team Brutally Trolled On Social Media After Embarrassing Defeat Against Bangladesh In 2nd T20I: 'Worst Team To Play Cricket'

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Salman Agha-led Pakistan suffered an embarrassing eight-run defeat against Litton Das' Bangladesh in the second T20I match of the series, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, on Tuesday, July 22nd.

With the win on Tuesday, Bangladesh clinched a series win over Pakistan, with only one game remaining. Bangladesh started the series with a seven-wicket win over the Men in Green. In the second match of the series, Bangladesh maintained dominance a sealed an eight-run win.

Pakistan Are One Defeat Away From Getting Whitewashed Against Bangladesh In The T20I Series

The Bengal Tigers are just one win away from whitewashing Pakistan in the T20I series.

In the second match of the T20I series, Bangladesh middle-order batter Jaker Ali was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 55-run knock from 48 balls at a strike rate of 114.58. He hammered one four and five sixes during his time on the crease.

The hosts had a poor start in the game, as the top order failed to shine at first. However, Jaker Ali's pivotal knock powered Bangladesh to 133 in the first inning.

During the run chase, it was a sluggish performance from the Pakistani players. The first six batters in the Pakistani squad failed to reach the 10-run mark. However, Faheem Ashraf's 51-run knock gave the visitors an advantage, but in the end, it was the Bangladesh bowling attack that had the final laugh.

Cricket Fans Troll Pakistan After Defeat Against Bangladesh In 2nd T20I

Following the defeat, cricket fans brutally trolled Pakistan for their humiliating loss in Dhaka on Tuesday, July 22nd. One cricket fan called Pakistan the 'worst team' to play cricket. Another fan joked that, Italian Cricket Team have the potential to beat Pakistan. One fan claimed that the 'talent pipeline is broken' in the Pakistan Cricket Team, and they need to focus more on domestic cricket.