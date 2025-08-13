Pakistan Cricket Touches An All Time Low, West Indies Shatter 34-Year-Old Record Against Mohammad Rizwan's Men In Ongoing Three-Match ODI Series

PAK vs WI: Crisis and Pakistan Cricket team, this is a match made in heaven. The condition of the Pakistan Cricket team is such that they are banking on the laurels earned by the retired cricketers and their current crop of players is nothing short of ordinary. Earlier this year, Pakistan made a group stage exit from the Champions Trophy that was hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board. In 2024, they also had a group stage exit from the World T20 after a horrific loss against the USA.

West Indies Hammer Pakistan To Win ODI Series

Pakistan had locked horns with the first WC Champions West Indies in a three-match ODI series. The Mohammad Rizwan-led team started the series on a high by winning the first match, but after that, everything just went downhill. Shai Hope's West Indies handed an embarrassing loss to Pakistan and defeated them, the series by a margin of 2-1.

In the third and the final One Day International (ODI) of the series, West Indies had asked Pakistan to chase down 294 runs. In reply, the visitors had a horrific day out with the bat and they were bundled out on just 92 runs. Pakistan had won the toss and had opted to bowl first and the rest is history. West Indies defeated Pakistan by 202 runs to win the series 2-1. Pakistan's biggest match-winners Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's combined score was 9 runs and this led to the team's downfall.

After the completion of the match, Mohammad Rizwan said that the team needed partnerships and it did not happen. Ahead of the Asia Cup that will be played in the UAE, Pakistan do have a lot of soul searching to do.

PAK vs WI: Here's How The ODI Series Happened

1st ODI: Pakistan won by 5 wickets

2nd ODI: West Indies won by 5 wickets (DLS Method)

3rd ODI: West Indies won by 202 runs

West Indies Shatter 34-year-Old Record