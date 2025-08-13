Pakistan Cricket Touches An All Time Low, West Indies Shatter 34-Year-Old Record Against Mohammad Rizwan's Men In Ongoing Three-Match ODI Series

Updated 13 August 2025 at 10:49 IST
PAK vs WI: Crisis and Pakistan Cricket team, this is a match made in heaven. The condition of the Pakistan Cricket team is such that they are banking on the laurels earned by the retired cricketers and their current crop of players is nothing short of ordinary. Earlier this year, Pakistan made a group stage exit from the Champions Trophy that was hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board. In 2024, they also had a group stage exit from the World T20 after a horrific loss against the USA.
Pakistan had locked horns with the first WC Champions West Indies in a three-match ODI series. The Mohammad Rizwan-led team started the series on a high by winning the first match, but after that, everything just went downhill. Shai Hope's West Indies handed an embarrassing loss to Pakistan and defeated them, the series by a margin of 2-1.
In the third and the final One Day International (ODI) of the series, West Indies had asked Pakistan to chase down 294 runs. In reply, the visitors had a horrific day out with the bat and they were bundled out on just 92 runs. Pakistan had won the toss and had opted to bowl first and the rest is history. West Indies defeated Pakistan by 202 runs to win the series 2-1. Pakistan's biggest match-winners Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's combined score was 9 runs and this led to the team's downfall.
After the completion of the match, Mohammad Rizwan said that the team needed partnerships and it did not happen. Ahead of the Asia Cup that will be played in the UAE, Pakistan do have a lot of soul searching to do.
West Indies' series win against Pakistan is nothing short of extraordinary. This is the first time since 1991 that the West Indies managed to defeat Pakistan in an ODI series. Prior to this, the visitors had defeated West Indies 2-1 in a T20I series.
