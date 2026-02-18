R. Ashwin Hilariously Mocks Pakistan Over T20 WC Loss vs India: 'Enforce Follow-on'

India vs Pakistan: As was expected, India humiliated Pakistan by 61 runs in a T20 World Cup game in Colombo on Sunday. Three days after the win as well, the buzz is on. Former India cricketer R. Ashwin is the latest to take a hilarious dig at the Men in Green. He claimed if India had scored 20 runs more then they could have enforced a follow-on. The spin wizard also claimed that the toss proved to be decisive in the game.

‘Pakistan lost the game when they opted to bowl’

"175 is like 250 on this pitch. 175 is not less. You can enforce follow-on on this pitch. In a four-day game, follow-on is enforced by 150 runs. In a five-day match, it is 200. In T20Is, this score makes sense. If India would have scored 20 runs more, we could have done it," he said on YouTube.

“Where did they win to lose the plot? Pakistan lost the game when they opted to bowl first after winning the toss because we saw the match between Australia and Zimbabwe. Australia struggled to get 170. When we see IPL matches, teams win easily if they need 100 runs off the last 10 overs. But it's not happening in this World Cup. In Premadasa Stadium, you can't chase 100 in ten overs," he added.

Will to Win, But no Skill

To be honest, Pakistan were outplayed by India in all departments. Also, one reckons the intent was there with the batting - but the skill to execute it was missing. The top-order looked to come hard at India upfront, but lost wickets in heaps that that meant they could never pose a challenge.