Pakistan in For More Global Embarrassment; Bangladesh Cricket Team May Cancel Tour Citing Security Concerns: REPORT

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: While the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the resumption of the Pakistan Super League from May 17, the problems are not over as yet. Pakistan were scheduled to host Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series, but now, there seems to be enough doubt over that and not because the PSL 2025 final is on that date - but because Bangladesh may refuse to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami Lambasts Retirement Speculations

PCB More Interested in PSL

It is also understood that PCB is more interested in getting done with the PSL and hence the international bilateral series is taking a backseat.

What is also understood is that BCB media committee chairman Iftekhar Rahman has made it clear that the board has not taken a final call on whether to send their national cricket team to Pakistan or not.

"Once we receive official communication about the dates and venues [of the tour], we will forward it to the government," Rahman said.

‘BCB is not the decision-maker’

"The BCB is not the decision-maker in this matter. If the government agencies and our embassy declare Pakistan safe for travel, only then will we proceed. In our previous meeting, we agreed that any such situation would be referred to the foreign and home ministries. Once we get clearance from all relevant bodies, we will finalise the tour. Security concerns were more significant in the past, but Pakistan has proven it can ensure safety. Still, given the current circumstances, we need to assess whether the situation across the country is stable before sending the team," Rahman told ESPNCricinfo.