Updated 27 March 2026 at 12:26 IST
Pakistan MOCKED By Their Own Over PSL 2026; Kamran Akmal Gives 'Dupatta' Twist to 'Pink Ball' Controversy
PSL 2026: Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has roasted the ongoing T20 league over the 'Pink Ball' controversy.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
PSL 2026: Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has roasted the ongoing T20 league over the 'Pink Ball' controversy. Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne lodged a complaint with the umpires in the middle and claimed that the ball that was used for the PSL 2026 opener had become pink in colour. Labuschagne expressed his disappointment over the ball turning pink during the game and confessed had never seen something like this in his life.
Akmal's Brutal 'Dupatta' Dig
After Labuschagne, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal also gave his two cents on this matter. As per Kamran, the the jerseys' colours came from the traditional ways of dyeing.
"Every city has a dupatta gali where you can colour your dupatta. It looks like the kits have come fresh from that place. At first, I thought that the ball is appearing pink because of the camera. But it could also be from the sponsorship boards," Akmal said on his YouTube channel.
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Qalandars Start With a Win
It was a comfortable win for the Qalandars who have got their campaign off to a perfect start. Qalandars won by 69 runs as Fakhar Zaman was the star of the show with the bat. Batting first, Lahore posted 199/4 in the allotted twenty overs. Apart from Zaman's 39-ball 53, Haseebullah Khan also chipped in with an unbeaten 40-run knock off 28 balls.
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Chasing 200 to win, the Kingsmen never looked to be in the game as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ubaid Shah, Sikandar Raza and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets each as Lahore bundled out Hyderabad for 130 in 20 overs.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 27 March 2026 at 12:23 IST