Pakistan Players Asked to ‘Take Stand’ Against PCB's Bizarre Fine Following T20 World Cup Humiliation: ‘Weak Board’

T20 World Cup: Following their premature T20 World Cup exit, reports claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board have asked their players to pay a fine for their shoddy show in the marquee event. While this news spread like wildfire drawing more criticism for Pakistan, now the former cricketers are asking the current crop to take a stand against the board over their petty fine. As per ESPNcricinfo, all members of the squad were fined PKR 5 million (approx. USD 18,000).

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan spoke about it when asked by reporters. Younis cited a similar episode in 2003 featuring Rashid Latif. Younis said that the fees of the players were reduced to half following their 2003 WC loss against India. Younis also said that back then a couple of players spoke up against it. Younis said if the players take a stand then they may not be fined.

‘Players now have to take a stand’

“Is it confirmed? If it's confirmed, then it's not right. Earlier, an instance like that happened. In 2003, when we returned after the World Cup, Rashid Latif was made the captain, he received a message from the PCB that the match fees will be reduced to half and same will be done with allowance. 1-2 players had taken a stand against this,” Younis told reporters in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“The players now have to take a stand. If the players take a stand, then they wouldn't be fined,” he added.

Advertisement

Pak vs Ban Beckons