Pakistan Proposes To Host Bangladesh's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Fixtures Amid Heightened Tension: Report

T20 World Cup 2026: With just a few days left before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming prestigious tournament is yet to be confirmed.

According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to chair a board meeting to address the matter of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) asking for Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka due to security reasons.

Pakistan Offers To Host Bangladesh's T20 WC 2026 Matches

Amidst the political turmoil between India and Bangladesh, Pakistan has entered the picture.

According to a report by the new agency, PTI, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered BCB to host Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 matches.

"The PCB has said in the e-mail that the demand by the Bangladesh board is justified and must be accepted and that if there are any issues moving Bangladesh matches to Sri Lanka, Pakistan is ready to host all their games," a PCB source was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Earlier, PCB has shown support for BCB's stance of not wanting to play the T20 WC matches in India. The Bangladesh Interim Government has also backed BCB's decision not travel to India for their group stage fixtures of the upcoming prestigious tournament.

Bangladesh Scheduled To Play T20 WC Matches In Kolkata, Mumbai

Bangladesh are scheduled to play their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Kolkata and Mumbai.

In the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Bangladesh have been placed in Group C alongside England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies.

The relationship between India and Bangladesh has reached an all-time low. Protests broke out across India following the Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) decision to acquire Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the IPL 2026 auction, with demonstrators objecting due to reports of repeated violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.