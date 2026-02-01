Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Threat: When Will Mohsin Naqvi-Led PCB Officially Confirm Team's Participation?

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan are yet to officially confirm their availability in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Mohsin Naqvi, who is the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board had said he would make the final call by Friday, but that did not happen. As per multiple reports, the tickets for the national team's travel was booked long back.

As per reports, the Pakistan cricket team will leave for Sri Lanka on February 2, along with the Australian team. But, the question still remains - why has Naqvi not confirmed it officially?

When Will PCB Officially Confirm Participation?

As per ARY News, the Pakistan media channel, the PCB is expected to make a final decision regarding Pakistan's participation at T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday, February 2, after high-level consultations.

"Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister ... Shehbaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision [on participation] will be taken either on Friday (January 30) or next Monday (February 2), " Naqvi had said in a post on X (previously Twitter) after the meeting.

Pakistan Doing Political Posturing